Dakota Gardener

Two uninfested ash trees in Hawley, Minnesota. The tree in the foreground is female, the one in the back is a male. (NDSU photo)

We got some pretty big news in early March. Emerald ash borer (EAB) was found in Moorhead, Minnesota, by the city’s forestry crew.

EAB is a non-native insect that’s been in North America for more than 20 years, killing ash trees. It was discovered in the United States near Detroit, Michigan, and has been slowly spreading towards North Dakota.

Recommended for you