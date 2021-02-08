Studies show that viewing common houseplants can make us feel more relaxed physically and psychologically.
In the winter evenings, my family and I stay in our small sitting room surrounded by houseplants.
Thanksgiving cactus, snake plant, ivy, fiddle leaf fig, calatheas and Chinese evergreen adorn the room.
The downstairs family room is much nicer with a bigger TV and a fireplace. However, something about the tropical jungle vibes attracts us to the small sitting room. Science shows why my family and I are drawn to this cozy area.
Research shows that houseplants can play a role in health and wellness. Studies show that viewing common houseplants can make us feel more relaxed physically and psychologically.
