After a long summer of vegetable and flower gardening, we turn our attention indoors. Houseplants are a wonderful way to experience a touch of nature as we transition to the winter season. However, houseplants are not without challenges.
One of the most common problems for plant parents are insects. At first you see an occasional small unidentified flying insect (I call them UFIs) around the house. You dismiss it as a fluke. Next thing you know, you are regularly swatting these small dark-colored gnats that seem to be drawn to you and your houseplants.
The holidays are fast approaching and you don’t want Aunt Harriet to see your UFI infestation. What should you do?
Read the full story in your Monday, November 15th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.