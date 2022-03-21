Do you like sweet potatoes?
I love them. Sweet potatoes are a favorite food for Thanksgiving, and my kids love sweet potato fries.
Can we grow sweet potatoes in North Dakota?
It’s not easy.
Sweet potatoes are from the tropics. They need a long growing season, a lot of heat and moist soil.
That does not suit us well in North Dakota.
We have one of the shortest, coldest and driest growing seasons in the U.S. Many sweet potatoes harvested in North Dakota are scrawny and yields are low.
Don’t be discouraged. I’ve seen several families in our state grow bumper crops of high-quality sweet potatoes. Let me share with you some of their secrets.
Sweet potatoes are not grown from seed. They are grown from vine cuttings called slips. You can purchase slips online or at some garden centers.
If you buy slips, look for the earliest maturing variety you can find. Popular choices include Beauregard, Covington or Georgia Jets. Other varieties may not mature before frost.
Many successful gardeners in North Dakota grow their own slips. Slips purchased online suffer significant shock when they are dug and transported across the country. These slips will arrive at your home wilted and sometimes do not have any roots on them.
