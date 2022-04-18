What is the fanciest, most exotic food you have ever eaten?
I once ate snails.
When I was young and single, I used to eat at Wendy’s or Taco Bell almost every day. A friend told me that I was missing out on the best things of life. She took me to a French restaurant and ordered escargot for me.
I ate the slimy critters, but that was my first and last meal of snails. By the way, I went to Wendy’s and had a cheeseburger on the way home.
Then I lived in Asia for several years. I ate lots of foods, sometimes with people who did not speak English very well. They prepared fancy foods for me, and I often ate the food without knowing what I was eating.
