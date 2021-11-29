Have you ever drank a mug of farm-fresh cider? It’s absolutely delicious! Homegrown apple cider is much richer and more flavorful than what you can buy at the grocery store.
I was raised on an apple farm in Minnesota. Every fall we would crush our small apples in a cider press to make jugs of cider to share with friends. Our arms would be weary after cranking the machine for hours, but it was worth it.
Nothing tasted better on a cold day in winter.
After sliding down snowy hills or shoveling snow as a boy, I can recall the aroma of hot cider in the kitchen. The warm mug would comfort my frozen fingers.
Add a cinnamon stick to your mug, and you are in heaven!
You can grow your own cider (sweet or hard). It’s one of the most popular trends in fruit-growing today.
