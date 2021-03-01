Artificial lights are key to starting seeds indoors successfully.
Spring planting is a few months away and soon many gardeners will be starting their garden seeds indoors.
Starting your own seeds can be a fun activity for your family and allows you to explore different garden vegetables and varieties.
I tried many times to start garden seeds using south-facing windows instead of using artificial lights. Sadly, my seedlings didn’t receive enough light and were tall, thin and floppy. The seedlings did not do well when I transplanted them outside. I learned the hard way that artificial lights are key to starting seeds indoors successfully.
Artificial light needs to mimic sunlight to grow sturdy seedlings.Sunlight has different wavelengths. Think of the colors in a rainbow. Plants use mostly the red and blue range of light, and seedlings will need the red and blue range of light for strong stems and leaf growth.
Read the full story in your Monday, March 1st Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.