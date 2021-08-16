For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden.
The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic.
I was not discouraged. Remember, a good gardener will kill a plant at least three times and keep trying! My second attempt was a winner. I harvested my garlic this past weekend and was not disappointed.
Garlic is a hardy perennial member of the onion family. Garlic differs from the onion in that it produces a cluster of cloves that makes up the bulb, rather than one large bulb. Garlic also has flat leaves rather than the round, hollow leaves like an onion.
We have two main types of garlic: hardneck and softneck. Hardneck garlic is the hardiest type for us and, as the name implies, it has a stiff neck. Hardneck garlic varieties to try for our area are ‘Music,’ ‘German Extra Hardy,’ ‘Russian Red,’ ‘German Red’ and ‘Spanish Roja.’ Softneck garlic is the kind we typically buy in the grocery store and it doesn’t grow well in our area.
