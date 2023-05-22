Dakota Gardener - Okra

Okra is usually thought of as a southern vegetable but with a little knowledge we can grow it in our northern gardens. (NDSU photo)

I am growing a mystery vegetable for my school garden programs. Spoiler alert - the plant is okra. I am putting into practice what I preach, trying something new in the garden every year. I have not grown okra. Honestly, I am not sure if I have even tasted okra. Growing okra will be a gardening and culinary experience for me.

Okra is in the Malvaceae family, the same family as hibiscus and hollyhock. Depending on your preferences, the flowers can provide ornamental value. The edible part of the plant is the single pod that forms from the flowers.

