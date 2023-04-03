Dakota Gardener - Spring Weather

As of March 28, this map indicates the progression of spring as shown by the first leaf spring index. (Photo by USA National Phenology Network)

As a North Dakotan, I sometimes forget how early the spring growing season arrives for the rest of the country. During spring break, we traveled to the Washington, D.C., area. What a thrill to see our capital’s famous cherry blossoms in bloom!

Traveling to warmer climates in March and April is a double-edged sword for those living in the northern U.S. Sure, it is fun to experience short-sleeve weather when everyone is wearing their down parkas back home. However, the downside is experiencing profound depression upon returning to deep snowdrifts.

