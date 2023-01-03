Dakota Gardener - Garden Plans For 2023

Left unchecked, "volunteer" plants from a previous season, such as this patch of cosmos and dill, can overcrowd desired vegetables. (NDSU photo)

Another year of gardening is in the books. As I enjoy some downtime and plan for next year, I remember a few struggles in the garden that will change a couple of my gardening practices in 2023. Maybe my changes will help you get the most out of your garden too.

This year, I had more zucchini than I knew what to do with. I even thinned blossoms at one point. My plan for next year is to plant one or two zucchini plants. I will use the extra space for other vegetables.

