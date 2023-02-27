Dakota Gardener - Peat Moss

Peat moss is a gardener’s go-to product for fixing almost any soil issue. Growing plants in a container? Use a peat-base, soil-less mix. Need to loosen-up your soil? Add peat moss. Want more water holding capacity? Add peat moss. You get the idea. Gardeners, do you ever take a moment to wonder where this miracle product comes from?

Peat moss is appropriately named, as it is decomposed moss. Peat moss forms in wet, low-lying areas such as bogs and wetlands. These peat wetlands are found in cool climates. Main peat-producing areas are located in Russia and Canada.

