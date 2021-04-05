When you hear the phrase “farms of the future,” what do you envision?
Drones detecting weeds and delivering the right mix of herbicide? Robots driving tractors in large soybean fields? While precision ag and automation in agronomic fields are one vision of the future, indoor vertical farms growing fresh vegetables in the city are another.
Vertical farms produce fresh leafy greens and herbs in indoor environments for sale within a local urban area. The first generation of vertical farms built state-of-the-art greenhouses on the roofs of warehouses and factories in cities to utilize wasted space and to capture the power of the sun.
As an example, Gotham Greens built a 75,000-square-foot greenhouse in Chicago, Ill., on top of the Method Products manufacturing plant. This greenhouse produces millions of heads of lettuce for the Chicago market.
In Brooklyn, N.Y., Gotham Greens greatly reduced its transportation costs by building its greenhouse on the roof of an organic grocery story. In its nine greenhouses totaling 500,000 square feet, the company can grow the same amount as a traditional 400-acre vegetable farm and only use one-10th of the water of field production.
