“Don’t call it dirt! Dirt is what you track into the house. Soil is the proper name of the material that anchors and holds water and nutrients for plants,” insisted my soils professor when I was in graduate school.
Soil has finally earned our respect and a proper name. We’ve come a long way since the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and realize how soil is precious and incredibly complex. However, we still have a lot to learn. Pinterest gardeners routinely think it is trendy to “improve” their soil by adding lots of organic matter, fertilizers, or dubious additives such as Epsom salts.
Does your garden soil really need all those additions? This is similar to a cook adding salt to the soup without tasting it. You need a baseline before making adjustments. Soil testing is the baseline you need before adding fertilizer, manure or other components.
