The Easter lily is a symbol of beauty, hope and life.
For those reasons and many more, Easter lilies are a popular potted flower this time of year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Floriculture Crop Summary, more than 5 million Easter lilies were sold (wholesale and retail) in 2019.
The Easter lily is native to the southern islands of Japan. Western explorers helped spread the bulbs across the globe. Japan was the top exporter of Easter lilies to the U.S. until World War II. Then growing the bulbs in the U.S. became more economical.
Bulbs are grown in the field, harvested and replanted each year for three to four years until they reach the right size and maturity. Then bulbs are shipped off to commercial greenhouse growers.
Easter lilies are forced to bloom out of their normal time for the Easter holiday. The program to force bulbs to flower is a tricky process and starts 23 weeks before Easter.
The cultivar most commonly grown is “Nellie White,” named for a lily grower’s wife. Each flower is 3 to 7 inches long with overlapped petals that create a tube shape. The usual flower color is white, but some cultivars come in shades of pink, yellow or cream.
When selecting your Easter lily, choose plants that have dense foliage along the entire stem. The plant should be about twice as tall as the pot. Look for plants that have lots of buds in different stages of development with a few flowers opened to extend your enjoyment of the plant.
