Conditions are very dry in North Dakota. Most of the state is suffering from a severe drought.
We can irrigate plants in our backyard to relieve their stress, but this can get expensive. Here are some tips on how to make every drop of water count.
The first step is to prioritize your watering. Young trees and shrubs get the first drink. These plants suffered shock when they were transplanted and most likely have weakened root systems. These plants are vulnerable and valuable in landscapes.
Read the full story in your Monday, April 19th Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking “subscribe” in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.