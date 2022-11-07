Dakota Gardener - plant roots

After a productive year, my garden is finally at rest. When I clean out my garden, I usually cut my plants off at the soil surface instead of pulling them out of the soil. However, when I dug my carrots I did take a moment to admire the roots.

This got me thinking that we need to give more recognition to plant roots. Most often roots are the forgotten part of the garden. We are usually concerned with leaves, stems and fruits. Roots are taken for granted unless there is root rot, wilt or other root-related disease.

Recommended for you