I was itching to get into the garden this year.
The soil was dry and the weather was nice, but the calendar showed it was still a bit too early. Then Mother Nature provided us with a second winter and reminded me to have patience.
I am grateful for the moisture, even if it is in the form of snowflakes. Now I am more confident about getting in the garden. I am going to take advantage of the weather by direct seeding some cool-season crops.
Cool-season crops can tolerate cold temperatures and are seeded two to four weeks before the last frost. Typically, our last spring frosts are mid-May. Examples of cool-season crops are broccoli, beets, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale, lettuce, Swiss chard, carrots, radish, spinach, turnips and onion. Seeds of these plants will germinate at cool soil temperatures, around 40 to 50 F.
Check your seed packets for information on early seeding. Usually seed packs will list minimum soil temperatures or times for direct seeding outdoors. For example, my spinach seed packet says to direct sow when soil temperatures reach 45 F.
