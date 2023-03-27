Venus Fly Trap

While Venus fly trap plants can use photosynthesis to produce food, they rely on trapping insects to supplement their nutrients. (NDSU photo)

My daughter received a Venus fly trap plant for her birthday. I won’t say who gave it to her, but you can probably guess. Right away we had to research how to care for the plant. The gift giver really should have done her homework first. Work will be needed to ensure the plant survives in our indoor environment.

Venus fly trap plants are carnivorous plants. Carnivorous plants are unique because they can trap and kill insects. Usually, carnivorous plants grow in acidic soil lacking nutrients. The plants use the extra nutrients from the insects to supplement their nutritional needs.

Recommended for you