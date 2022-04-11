I saw a curious sight on my drive to work the other day.
A lone icicle was hanging from a branch on a maple tree. I smiled and chuckled briefly when I saw that large, solitary crystal of frozen water.
Conditions have to be just right to produce an icicle on a tree. Sap must leak out of a wound in the branch, but the air temperature has to be cold enough to freeze that sap before it drips to the ground. The previous night, conditions were perfect.
I’ve noticed icicles on birch trees in the past. They’re amazing. Some type of wound is always associated with a birch-cicle. Once, I saw an entire birch stump covered in ice that formed from sap that came from its freshly cut surface.
Amazing.
We’re also in the middle of maple syrup season right now. It’s a very narrow window. Nighttime temperatures must be below freezing and daytime temperatures have to be above freezing. That’s pretty specific. If it’s too warm at night or too cold during the day, the sap just won’t flow.
In North Dakota, I’ve met quite a few people who make maple syrup from boxelder trees. Yes, boxelders are maples. Maple syrup is usually produced from sugar maple trees; their sap is about 2% to 6% sugar. Boxelders have a lower sugar content but syrup can still be made.
Read the full story in your Monday, April 11th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.