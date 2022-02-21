Do you grow beans in your garden?
I loved growing beans as a kid. It was easy. The seeds were big and easy to sow. The sprouts popped out of the soil in a week. It was such a rush!
A couple months later, the beans were ready to be picked. My mom would give me a basket and I would gather the harvest. It was fun to pick the beans. When I gave the beans to Mom, she would kiss my forehead and thank me.
I fell in love with gardening.
There are lots of beans you can grow with your family this summer.
Bush Blue Lake 274 is the most popular green bean in the U.S. This classic variety produces heavy crops of delicious pods.
The most reliable variety is Provider. It germinates in cool soils and produces a quick and bountiful harvest.
Have you ever grown purple beans? These are fun to grow with kids because the purple pods magically turn green when you boil them. Purple varieties are tender and delicious too.
