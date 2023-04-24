Dakota Gardener - Apple Seeds

The chances of an apple seed growing, thriving and producing fruit are slim due to the multiple conditions that must occur to produce a healthy apple tree. (NDSU photo)

My son came home from school one day last month and emptied out three apple seeds from his jeans pocket. He saved them from his lunch. He asked to plant them so he could grow his own apples. Be still this gardener’s heart!

However, I was in a pickle. I knew that the chances of the apple seeds growing, thriving and producing apples were slim. Why is growing an apple from seed challenging?

Recommended for you