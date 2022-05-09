When I was in college, I enjoyed country music a lot. In the late 1980s, Tanya Tucker had a No. 1 single titled, “Strong Enough to Bend.” The song relates strength to flexibility, with the analogy of a strong tree and a strong relationship. Both the partners in the relationship and the tree need to be strong enough to bend during difficult times.
I like the analogy, though I’m much more of an expert with trees than I am with relationships!
Though trees are tough, resilient and long-lived, some storms are so strong that trees can’t bend enough. Too much snow or ice, or extremely strong winds, sometimes harm our trees in the Great Plains. The damage might be minimal or it could be a major problem. How should we respond to tree damage following storms?
While your first instinct might be to go directly to your trees and start cleaning up the debris, remember this important safety precaution – stay away from downed power lines. Period. In addition to the lines being energized, trees and branches can sometimes conduct electricity as well, and you could be severely injured through indirect contact via stems and branches. Wait until the professionals have cleared the way and made it safe to work on or near the trees.
