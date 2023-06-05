Dakota Gardener - Peat Moss Roses

I love going to greenhouses and seeing the colorful flowers for sale. With all the varieties available, I struggle with deciding which plants will come home with me. I like to grab different flower packs and hold them up together to see which ones will complement each other.

Although the choices at a greenhouse seem endless, there is one flower that is always guaranteed a spot in my shopping cart: moss rose. It’s bright, easy to grow and thrives here in the Dakotas.

