Dakota Gardener - Spider

One day last month, my kids ran into the house very alarmed. There was a large spider and web in one of my peony plants. I will admit I didn’t move too fast. My kid’s judgement on the size of spiders is questionable. However, I was surprised to find a large and rather intimidating spider.

A quick search and an email to our NDSU Extension entomologist, Janet Knodel, confirmed we had a black and yellow garden spider.

Recommended for you