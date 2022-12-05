Dakota Gardener - Monstera maintenance

I received an early Christmas present this year. I was recently gifted a monstera plant. Now that I own a monstera, I thought I had better do some research to make sure it stays happy in my office and doesn’t end up in the compost pile.

Monstera plants are also known as the “Swiss-cheese plant.” The plant is native to Central America and can be found outdoors in warmer climates. In our area, they are treated as houseplants.

Recommended for you