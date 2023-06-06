D-Day Graphic

The Allied attack on Normandy 79 years ago on June 6  set off a months-long battle to liberate Western Europe from Nazi control. Over 150,000 allied troops from 12 different countries landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of France’s Normandy area. The liberation of all of northern France wasn’t achieved until August 1944, after much heavy fighting in the region, and Nazi Germany crumbled completely the following spring. D-Day has come to be known as “the beginning of the end of the war in Europe.”

Before their invasion, the Allies made sure to keep up a large-scale deception campaign to throw off the Germans and trick them into thinking that the target was elsewhere. Hitler had known since 1942 that a powerful allied invasion on France had the potential to threaten Germany’s entire hold on the War, so he spent much time and many resources to fortifying beaches along the northern coast, building bunkers, beach and water obstacles and placing landmines. The Allied forces’ deception led the Germans to believe that the target of the invasion would be Pas-de-Calais or areas in Norway.

