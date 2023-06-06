The Allied attack on Normandy 79 years ago on June 6 set off a months-long battle to liberate Western Europe from Nazi control. Over 150,000 allied troops from 12 different countries landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of France’s Normandy area. The liberation of all of northern France wasn’t achieved until August 1944, after much heavy fighting in the region, and Nazi Germany crumbled completely the following spring. D-Day has come to be known as “the beginning of the end of the war in Europe.”
Before their invasion, the Allies made sure to keep up a large-scale deception campaign to throw off the Germans and trick them into thinking that the target was elsewhere. Hitler had known since 1942 that a powerful allied invasion on France had the potential to threaten Germany’s entire hold on the War, so he spent much time and many resources to fortifying beaches along the northern coast, building bunkers, beach and water obstacles and placing landmines. The Allied forces’ deception led the Germans to believe that the target of the invasion would be Pas-de-Calais or areas in Norway.
The United States citizens knew that the invasion was coming, but no one knew when or where it would happen. While the invasion was proceeding, many Americans tuned into radio reports that went all night on June 5-6 (CST is 5 hours behind Normandy).
Valley City Reacts to News of Invasion
The Times-Record wrote that churches in the city opened their doors in the early morning for citizens to pray and remained open throughout the day.
“It assures us that in any struggle for the right in which men engage they are guaranteed the help of the invincible God,” Rev. C. Maxwell Brown said in a message at the United Methodist church that morning. “We may feel content that in a struggle for the freedom of men, we may depend upon the help of God, for He sent His own Son for the purpose of bringing men freedom. In all our prayers we must first of all seek to find the will of God, knowing that finding that will is our guarantee of His help.”
With the sun still at the beginning of its journey into the sky, the power plant whistle sounded at 7:45 a.m., to announce that the long-awaited D-Day.
Mayor Curtis Olson proclaimed that all stores would be closed from 11 a.m. to noon, and the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company had an operator at the valley City office call each business in town, asking the managers and employees to spend that hour at a church, attending a prayer service for the brave men and women taking part in the invasion.
That same day, North Dakota Governor John Moses stated “We know that this invasion of Hitler’s Europe will mark the turning point of the war and that the future of freedom, not only for America but for the entire world, will depend upon the success of this undertaking.”
Barnes County Men Part of Historic
Invasion
Many Barnes County men serving their country stormed the beaches of Normandy that day, including T|5 Roland Waite, Paratrooper David Mythaler, Staff Sgt. Hollis C. Solheim, Second Lt. Russell Reykjalin, S/Sgt. Orville Isensee, Lt. Wallace Kapaun, Abraham Jungnitsch, Pvt. Harold Frostad, Pvt. Freddie Dickhoff, Pvt. Glen Opdahl, Pfc. Proctor Ames, Pfc. Woodrow Hamilton, Sgt. Louis Larson, Pvt. Robert Ployhar, 2nd Lt. Russell Reykjalin, Pvt. Wilbert Teigen, Pfc. James Diemert, Pvt. Willard Johnson, Sgt. Gerhard Moen and T|5 Leonard Kjelland.
When the Allied forces landed on D-Day, the invasion became the largest amphibious invasion in history. The stakes were high and the enemy and terrain were brutal. The soldiers who forged on in the face of falling comrades, heavy gunfire, landmines and grenades took all of Normandy’s beaches by nightfall on June 6th, though not without great cost.
The Allied forces lost around 5,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and coast guardsmen in the 24 hours known as D-Day, half of them Americans. Historians remain unsure of the total number of men who fell that day—it’s difficult to pinpoint because of the chaos of D-Day. Men ended up fighting and dying in companies that were not their own, and all of the deaths in the months-long battle that followed made it hard for commanders to mark death dates and locations. The accepted estimate for Allied casualties is 10,000.
The battle to liberate France and defeat Nazi Germany continued for months, soldiers pushing inward toward Belgium and the Netherlands.
Without their sacrifices, World War II may have ended a lot differently and the world we’ve come to know might have drastically changed. Until the war was over, soldiers from across the country and around the world battled alongside one another to ensure the violence and terror of Nazi Germany would not take hold of the world.
No country would go through the final months of WWII without experiencing the loss of brave soldiers on the front lines, and no state or county, either. Barnes County men who had landed on D-Day or joined the battle on the front afterward fell, some in France, Italy, the Philippines, Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.
Life & Loss on the Battlefield
Mrs. J.J. Wallace, Valley City, receives a letter from her nephew fighting in France, T|5 Roland E. Waite, giving the citizens of North Dakota an idea of what life on the battlefield was like:
“We all pile out, spot check for souvenirs then start digging in. In the distance you hear the rapid, clear burst of an Axis machine pistol and maybe an answer by a welcome sound of our 30 or 50 caliber machine gun…Little by little you come to realize that this is it, you’re in combat and from now on you’re playing for keeps. Now several days later you feel a little bit of a veteran. You are no longer terrorized by the .88 artillery of the enemy. You listen and tune your ears for sound which tell you whether to run or duck.”
Of those who landed on the beaches on D-Day, at least 14 never returned home to Barnes County.
The first local soldier to fall in France after the June 6th invasion on Normandy was Sgt. Gerhard Moen of Leal, ND, on June 11. During the remainder of the war, more than 14 Barnes County soldiers were killed in Europe fighting in WWII. Still others perished in the Philippines and other areas in that time.
Paratrooper David Mythaler, 20, was one of them. In July, the Times-Record reported that Mythaler had been wounded in France, after he’d landed on the night before D-Day. While recovering in a hospital, he wrote to his parents:
“I tried to catch a ‘Jerry’ machine gun bullet with my right hand so it’s sort of out of action for a while…Believe me when I tell you war is really ‘hell.’ People on the quiet parts of the earth can’t even begin to realize what war is…we lost lots and lots of good boys.”
He told about his experience parachuting behind enemy lines and enduring 11 days of heavy combat before his injury.
“I jumped from the transport into a sky filled with tracers. It took possibly 12 seconds to reach the earth, but it seemed a lifetime. The tracers coming at me were so thick that it looked as if they were being poured from a hose.”
On the afternoon of D-Day, Mythaler said, “Resistance was fierce, but we finally took it and bagged 70 prisoners at the same time. One of the prisoners was a Pole and we were able to get information from him…Near Carentan on the afternoon of June 17, we were pulled out and sent ahead to destroy a road block. As we moved along the road heavy fire forced us off into an orchard. Machine guns opened up on us here, pinning us down. We began to withdraw and I was helping a wounded buddy when a bullet hit me in the hand.”
He recovered from his injuries two months later and resumed his service overseas. He recognized his relative “good” fortune escaping with only a hand wound in France, but Belgium turned out to be different.
Pvt. Mythaler, only a few days shy of his 21st birthday, was killed in action during the January 1945 “Battle of the Bulge.” His group, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, Company G, suffered heavy losses: 580 killed, wounded or captured.
A list of men from Barnes County who had served their country and given their lives for it during WWII was compiled by the War Department in 1946, and their names are listed in the state War Department’s 1946 publication “World War II - Honor List of Dead and Missing.” Those with a black dot preceding their names are individuals who died or went missing while serving in Europe in 1944 and 1945. Later, Pfc. Proctor Ames, Cpl. Donald Gray, T|5 Donald gray, Pvt. Glen Opdahl, Charles Lang, Pvt. Palmer Swenson, Pvt. Paul Wallin and Col. Richard Olstad would be added to the list of the dead or missing.
Old Battery “D”
As the Allied forces continued fighting their way inland, Barnes County soldier Walter Myer met up with the old Valley City Battery “D” (then changed to “A”) in Germany in November 1944.
Battery D, Field Artillery, was organized in Valley City in early 1941 and traveled to Fort Lewis, WA, for training. Myer recalled that when the company left Valley City, it was a group of about 125 men though many had been transferred out of the unit before leaving the States.
Battery “D” became Battery “A” of the 957th Artillery, one of the many outfits that stormed the beaches on June 6th.
“They landed on the beach on D-Day and have been going ever since,” Myer said. “They’ve been ahead of the infantry in a few cases and have done a bit of hand-to-hand fighting but have been very fortunate in their numbers of casualties.”
Myer gave his hometown newspaper the names of the Barnes County men he found still with the outfit, giving families who hadn’t heard from their loved ones or the military since D-Day a sigh of relief:
Roland Waite; Staff Sgt. Orville Isensee; First Sgt. Roy Braun; Staff Sgt. Orville Isensee; Pat Schoeppach; Allen Gray; John Wurzer; Lloyd Carlson; Clarence Holden; Robert Pritchert; Joseph Cota; John Hesch; Norman Holberg; Harris Lee; Lynn Olson; Edward Steidl; Morton Fenstad; Henry Hill; Leland Jacobson; Warren Anderson; Vernon Quist; Curtiss Thurston; Lloyd Christianson; Erwin Earles; Victor Holberg; Frank Rasmussen; Lloyd Benson; Leo Brandenberg; Richard Olson; Albert Law; Glenn Karn; Lloyd Evenson; Alphonso Kappel; and Wesley Wylie were all with the Battery in Germany, having fought their way in through Normandy. Other Barnes County men listed on the 957th manifest were Selmer Kjelland; Donald Sathe; Roland Harding; Herman Morth; Herman Windish; William Bommer; Leo Brandenberg; Selmer Fliflet; John Nielson; Irvine Eggert and James Lee.
Battery A members Walter Bond and Arvid Kalvik were recovering in hospitals after being wounded in France, and Albert Law was injured later in November. Two additional members of the old “D”—John Sathe and Roland Harding—had made it inland after D-Day and were in front of the 957th with a different battalion.
In July 1945, a book entitled “End of Mission, 957th Field-Artillery Battalion” compiled by the US Army recapped the battalion’s campaigns to reach “the utter destruction of the Fascist Armies of Europe.” It outlined the battalion’s successes and losses, named its personnel, and offered commentary on some of their battles, including that which began on D-Day.
In the US Army book that record’s the battalion’s missions, the commander of the unit praises the “A” Battery in which the Barnes County men served in the heavy fighting in Belgium:
“To ‘A’ Battery, originally a Valley City, N.D., outfit, goes much of the credit for the success of this engagement. The French-Belgian border terrain, rolling and wooded, afforded the enemy good observation and a pitched battle developed almost at once. The Germans attempted to move through the American-held territory, but immediately were taken under small arms fire from various Jealous batteries…Bravery and devotion to duty were exemplified in hundreds of ways that bitter morning as men braved enemy fire to assist in halting the advance of a numerically-superior force of German infantry…Capt. Horace A. Benham, commander of Battery “A”, directed and organized defenses at his battery area and thus nullified the flanking move, which if successful would have resulted in the annihilation of the entire battalion.”
The Barnes County soldiers with the 957th were near Leipzig when the Germans made it clear they were willing to sign to surrender. Though many Americans at home celebrated the war’s ending, the soldiers in Germany looked upon the occasion differently:
“It was a reserved, thankful and happy group of men who greeted victory—but there was no celebration because in the minds of all was retrospect—a throat-tightening memory of those members of the battalion who had so bravely paid with their lives that victory and peace should be secure.”