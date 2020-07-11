Saturday July 11th, from 10am-2pm we will be hosting a Grand Opening for D & C Home Improvement. Our show room will be fully stocked and ready for showing. It will include a free Quarter pounder hamburger from Valley Meats as well as a free beverage. There will be music and a shaded tent area for people to socialize. Also, we will be hosting a raffle for a free bathroom floor remodel. We will be airing the actual raffle on Facebook live so you can see first hand as well as if you can’t make it you can see if you win!!! Tickets will be sold for $15 before event and $20 the day of. There is no limit on how many you can buy so theres better odds. Ticket purchasing will end at 1:59 pm. We will be giving a cash prize if the winner does not have an eligible bathroom
Stop out and see us at 1051 4th St SW, Valley City