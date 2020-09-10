In Valley City, the Cub Scouts are led by Joe Sykora, who is inviting parents to an informational meeting on Thursday, September 10, from 7-7:30 p.m. at Chautauqua Park. Parents are encouraged to stop by to get more information about having their son(s) join Cub Scouts. The program is open to boys in grades 1-5 and is led by volunteer adults.
Sykora notes that if parents are unable to attend, other arrangements can be made to get information and visit about Cub Scouts.
Read the full story in your Thursday, September 10th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.