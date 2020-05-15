The Bridge City Cruisers facilitated a unique way for the community to get together (while practicing proper social distancing), having some fun together while taking a cruise. Old cars, new cars, fire trucks and so many other “wheels” packed Central Ave. that traffic was backed up for blocks.
There’s something about seeing the community out in force, seeing each individual, each family who is part of this special town, that makes a heart smile.
Grab take out from our local restaurants and enjoy the parade. See you on Central at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Friday, May 15th)