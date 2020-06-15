Cruise Night

By Ellie Boese, treditor@times-online.com
The community got together for another edition of “Cruisin’ Central” on a beautiful evening. The wildly popular event provides a unique way for people to get together (but not too close together), share the views of historic downtown, and really get community spirits up. Old cars, new cars, fire trucks and so many other “wheels” packed Central Ave. that traffic was backed up for blocks—and no one was upset about this traffic jam!
There’s something about seeing the community out in force, seeing each individual, each family who is part of this special town, that makes a heart smile.
