The Valley City-Barnes County CROP WALK for HUNGER is set for Wednesday, May 5th with registration anytime between 6:30 and 7 p.m. “The CROP WALK will be a little different this year,” states co-chair, Pastor Emmy Swedlund. “We’ll be walking the “Jefferson Mile”, the mile route around Jefferson Elementary School and the Hi-Liner Athletic Fields area, and there will be 4 education stations, one station at each of the corners,” continues Swedlund.
