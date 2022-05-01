The community is invited to join in the CROP WALK for HUNGER which will be held on Wednesday, May 4 at 7 pm. The walk will begin at the West side of Jefferson Elementary School. This is the 42nd CROP WALK held in Valley City with the goal of raising $5000 for hunger and development projects across the world, including Ukraine, and with 20% going to our local Barnes County Food Pantry.
After steadily declining for a decade, world hunger is on the rise, affecting 9.9 percent of people globally. From 2019 to 2020, the number of undernourished people grew by as many as 161 million, a crisis driven largely by conflict, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fifteen dollars will buy seeds and tools for a family to have their own garden; $25 will provide chickens for a family to raise their own chickens for eggs and the meat. And $115 will provide a latrine for a family who has no bathroom and not even any running water.
Church World Service-CROP has also established the Ukraine Crisis Response Fund to address the unique needs of Ukrainians displaced by Russia’s invasion. Support is given to the countries where the Ukrainian refugees are now living with host families or staying in hotels or shelters. CROP WALK funds will be used to supply food, hygiene items and school supplies.
People participating in the Valley City CROP WALK for HUNGER will walk around the mile surrounding Jefferson Elementary School. Along the way walkers will find booths where members of Connect Church, Our Saviors Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran, the Congregational Church and Epworth Methodist will be sharing information on hunger across the world and here in our area, as well as information about water, health and education.
Co-chairs, Pastor Emmy Swedlund and Sharon Buhr, encourage folks to come out and walk the Jefferson mile…once, twice or even more. And to give generously to help people here in Valley City and across the world. Donations may be made at any of the churches listed above, or come out the night of the walk and donate.
For more information contact Sharon Buhr at 840-0973.
Be sure and pick up your Times-Record, Apr. 29-May1, Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.