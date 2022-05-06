The 42nd annual Crop Walk for Hunger in Valley city was a great success Wednesday evening, with a spirited crowd of all ages and their pets taking to the streets near Jefferson Elementary and navigating the sidewalks, visiting informative stations to raise awareness and funds for hunger.
The money raised at the event will be divided 20/80 between the Barnes County Food Pantry and relief efforts in Ukraine, Afghanistan and other countries in need. The Crop Walk is organized through the Church World Service with cooperation with Valley City churches.
