This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the need to for social distancing, the CROP Walk for Hunger will have a new twist. Because it would be unwise to walk together we are inviting participants to walk any time during the week of May 3-9 and to keep 6 feet apart unless you are a family. Walk 3 blocks or 3 miles…or any distance you’d like.
“It is urgent that our community continues to give to our CROP Hunger walk as the current pandemic creates increased need for food and resources for our local area and agencies around the world that support hunger ministries,” states Sharon Buhr, CROP chair. “Now is the time to give more than ever,” continues Buhr.
