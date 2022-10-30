The North Dakota Wheat Commission and US Durum Growers will be hosting their annual Crop Outlook and International Durum Forum meeting on November 2-3 in Minot at the Grand Hotel. This unique meeting brings together producers and industry to highlight and discuss the opportunities and challenges that impact the spring wheat and durum markets.
The event will kick off with a social and banquet starting at 5:00 p.m. on November 2. Keynote speaker for the evening will be Joe Collins, Commodity and Risk Management Director, 8th Ave. Foods. Joe will take a look back at the changes in the pasta industry over the years and provide perspective on the future of the industry.