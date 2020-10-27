A Criminal Complaint has been filed with the Barnes County Sheriff’s Office concerning the county’s handling of the new jail project. Valley City resident Brian Mindt presented information to the Barnes County Sheriff’s Department and signed a Request for Criminal Complaint on October 6, 2020:
“I wish to pursue a complaint against [Barnes County Commissioners and Auditor: Shawn Olauson, Cindy Schwehr, Bill Carlblom, Vickey Lovell, John Froelich, Beth Didier]…for the crime of Falsification and Breach of Duty [as per North Dakota Century Code 12.1-11].”
