There’s no better way to learn than by having fun, and both laughter and learning found happy alliance in the halls of Jefferson Elementary this week, as the public came out to bear witness to the scientific and artistic talents of their young scholars, who took on the role of carnival workers, proudly encouraging passersby to try out their games.
“STEAM has Science Technology Engineering Art and Mathematics,” Holly Olauson, library aide and teacher for the STEAM after school program, said. “So we have the art aspect instead of just the STEM.”
While art hasn’t always been considered an important aspect of the technical sciences, Olauson points out how art and creativity are deeply integrated skills for all aspects of math and science.
“Art is every day. You use art every day,” she said. “You use art for, even if you’re doing something in math it’s art. You’re drawing, you’re creating – you need that creative side in there.”
