In Valley City, we’re lucky to have a vast array of products and services available to us from locally-owned businesses. Through every challenge presented over the last year and a half, they’ve continued to serve their community to the best of their ability, finding ways to reach out, support one another and support the community. Now, they’re prepping for the incredibly exciting Crazy Days celebration in Valley City.
On Wednesday, July 28, crazy deals and giveaways at local businesses all around town begin at 9 a.m. (check out some of the special deals you can snag by peeking at pages 2 & 3!).
Downtown, 20+ food and vendor booths open for the day at 9 a.m., and Games Galore inflatable water slide and bouncy house bring the fun at 10 a.m.
The Valley City Trap Team and folks at Valley Meat will be cooking buffalo burgers for the public to enjoy during the day, so stop by Valley Meat to get one (and, yes, there will be fried onions).
Sign up for special prizes by visiting the Chamber booth downtown, and don’t forget to take part in downtown Bingo from 2-3 p.m. for another chance at scoring a prize.
Dakota Plains is sponsoring a grill giveaway, announcing the lucky winner at 5 p.m., and activities and deals continue throughout the day until 5 p.m.
Crazy Days is a perfect opportunity to shop ’til you drop, supporting local businesses while enjoying community fellowship, good food and wholesome fun. The Chamber and businesses invite you to join in on the fun on July 28th.
