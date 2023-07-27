Crazy Daze in Valley City

Crowds of people gathered on the streets of Valley City for Crazy Daze, July 26th. All shopping local businesses, checking out vendors wares and tasty treats, vying for prizes and giveaways, while braving the heat of the day.

Hands down, crowd pleaser on the toasty day, was seen by the extremely long line for competitors chance to “dunk” community members in the Valley City Chamber dunking booth. Brave participants from the Barnes County Historical Society (Wes Anderson), Dare to Create Foundation for the Arts (Diane Hochhalter), Shine (Josh Johnson), Valley Twisters Gymnastics (Angie Elston), Valley Apostolic (Amanda Anderson), VC Junior Olympic Volleyball (JO Board Members). All proceeds earned from the event, will be donated to the organizations the participants represented.

