Crowds of people gathered on the streets of Valley City for Crazy Daze, July 26th. All shopping local businesses, checking out vendors wares and tasty treats, vying for prizes and giveaways, while braving the heat of the day.
Hands down, crowd pleaser on the toasty day, was seen by the extremely long line for competitors chance to “dunk” community members in the Valley City Chamber dunking booth. Brave participants from the Barnes County Historical Society (Wes Anderson), Dare to Create Foundation for the Arts (Diane Hochhalter), Shine (Josh Johnson), Valley Twisters Gymnastics (Angie Elston), Valley Apostolic (Amanda Anderson), VC Junior Olympic Volleyball (JO Board Members). All proceeds earned from the event, will be donated to the organizations the participants represented.
Maria Frerich, Valley City Chamber Event Coordinator, along with VC Chamber Board, shared with the Times-Record a huge thank you to the community for coming out, to shop, eat and enjoy all that Valley City has to offer from one end to the other! Frerich also urged all to be sure to continue watching your Times-Record and VC Chamber Facebook page for information on upcoming events, savings opportunities and more. As well as extending a special thanks to Crazy Daze sponsors: BEK Communications, Puklich, Blush Boutique, KLJ, Grotberg Electric, Dacotah Bank, Bakkegard & Schell, Nearly Nu and Brothers III.
