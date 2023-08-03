CHI Mercy Health - CPR

At some point in a person’s life they stop and think, “Maybe I should learn CPR or take a first aid class. You never know when it will be needed.” It really gets a person to think more about this when you witness it on live television. Case in point, in an NFL game this past season, a player collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Thanks to the quick response by the team’s medical staff, including one member performing CPR on the player, that player recovered in a Cincinnati hospital. Well quit thinking about it and do it.

“CPR really buys you time to use an AED, because CPR is what keeps you alive and keeps your blood pumping. The AED is what shocks your heart back to normal,” Alana McClellan, RN and CEN at CHI Mercy Health Hospital said. “So both of them were used at that football game. Everybody should know how to do it.” McClellan added. “It can happen anywhere to any age.”

Recommended for you