At some point in a person’s life they stop and think, “Maybe I should learn CPR or take a first aid class. You never know when it will be needed.” It really gets a person to think more about this when you witness it on live television. Case in point, in an NFL game this past season, a player collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. Thanks to the quick response by the team’s medical staff, including one member performing CPR on the player, that player recovered in a Cincinnati hospital. Well quit thinking about it and do it.
“CPR really buys you time to use an AED, because CPR is what keeps you alive and keeps your blood pumping. The AED is what shocks your heart back to normal,” Alana McClellan, RN and CEN at CHI Mercy Health Hospital said. “So both of them were used at that football game. Everybody should know how to do it.” McClellan added. “It can happen anywhere to any age.”
Coming up on August 7th, CHI Mercy Health and the Valley City Cardiac Ready Community Team will be offering a Community Heartsaver CRP/AED and First Aid class.
If you are not looking to get certified, there are ways to still learn CPR. “We can get a list of people that just want to learn CPR. “There is a friends and family course that is really short and easy to show you how to do CPR and use an AED.” McClellan said. “We are missing that gap between I need certification and I really want to learn so I can save a life. Those are the people we need to get.” McClellan added.
She shares, “Take it from someone that has taken CPR/AED and First Aid training, AED are relatively easy to use. You turn it on and you listen, that’s what you have to do,” McClellan said. “We are working on a system in town where dispatch has it so they can tell you if you are close by an AED. So they know where all the AEDs are in town, “ McClellan added. “If you call 911, they can walk you through anything.”
The class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Health Education Center at CHI Mercy Health Hospital campus.
When the Times-Record asked McClellan how much this will cost she replied “It depends. If you want only CPR its $40 but if we do both its $50.”