Emergency responders were called to the scene of a train derailment around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. They found that the last ten cars of a westbound Canadian Pacific train had derailed just east of where the tracks cross 117th Avenue north of Valley City. The train was not carrying any hazardous material and there were no injuries.
CP crews were out hauling away the remaining wreckage and repairing the damaged tracks throughout the day Wednesday.
Tony Zarbano took aerial photos of the scene and shared them with the Times-Record. TR Staff was out on Wednesday to get pictures of the clean-up.
Watch Thursday, July 23rd for more information and photos.