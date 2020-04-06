New ND Cases - April 4th-5th
34 total:
8 in Cass County; 7 in Mountrail County; 6 in Stark County; 5 in Grand Forks County; 5 in Burleigh County; 1 in Ward County; 1 in McKenzie County; 1 in Emmons CountyTotal Tested – 62787 (+989 from Friday)
Positive – 207 (+34 from Friday)
Hospitalized – 31 (+2 from Friday)
Deaths – 3 (+0 from Friday)
Recovered – 63 (+8 from Friday)
Testing Expansion
Governor Burgum announced on Friday a new pilot project to expand COVID-19 testing and improve contact tracing. This project, “Operation Drive-In,” began with drive-through testing sites in two rural North Dakota communities over the weekend.
New Executive Order & Procedural Guidelines
Friday, April 3rd saw Governor Burgum signing and announcing another Executive Order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The order “Temporarily suspends certain licensure requirements under the health care and behavioral health licensing statutes…to allow competent professionals with inactive or lapsed licenses to return to the workforce and provide much needed resources to the COVID-19 epidemic…”
Job Service ND Update
Job Service North Dakota is now able to accept two new Pandemic-related claim types provided by the federal CARES Act:
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) is available for individuals not eligible for regular Unemployment Insurance Benefits (independent contractors, etc.) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) provides for an addition of $600 to each unemployment insurance benefit payment made to individuals on the regular unemployment insurance program or any new programs within the CARES Act.
VCPS & Community
On Saturday night, Valley city Public Schools with support from various community organizations and businesses hosted a Drive-In Movie event where three different movies for VCPS students and families to enjoy. With two back-to-back screens up near the Winter Show building, vehicles streamed in to share in a family outing and change of scenery as school closures and social distancing continue. Parents and other community members voiced how much fun their families had, thanking VCPS personnel for continuing their involvement in the wellbeing (and happiness) of their students.
On Friday night, WDAY TV aired a segment that reporter Kevin Wallevand put together with Mrs. Nancy Ost’s 1st Grade Class and their online meeting with a current classmate that is in India.
Read the full story in your Monday, April 6th imes-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com