By The Numbers
New ND Cases - April 30th
34 confirmed: 21 in Cass County; 7 in Grand Forks County; 3 in Stark County; 2 in Pembina County; 1 in Burleigh County
Totals:
Tested – 27,460 (+1,924 from Wednesday)
Positive – 1,067 (+34 from Wednesday)
Hospitalized – 85 (+3 from Wednesday)
Currently Hospitalized – 30 (+2 from Wednesday)
Recovered – 458 (+21 from Wednesday)
Active – 590 (+13 from Wednesday)
Deaths – 19 (+0 from Wednesday)
ND Smart Restart
The new executive order announced by the governor this week, concerning ND Smart Restart Guidelines for businesses resuming operation or continuing to operate, require that certain business sectors follow industry-specific standards, all reopenings are voluntary.
School Closures
Governor Burgum said on Wednesday that the earliest his office and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) would release details about school closures is this Friday (today). Valley City Public Schools decided to make the decision for their district to remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year. VCPS Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a letter to students, parents and community members detailing the rationale for the decision and the plans for moving forward. The full press release can be seen on page one of the Friday, May 1st edition of the Times-Record.
Fargo Diocese
The Diocese of Fargo announced Thursday that public masses in Catholic parishes of the diocese will resume on Monday, May 4th, after public Mass was suspended on March 17th due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Diocese notes that though Masses will resume, restrictions imposed in March are not lifted entirely, some being modified to adhere to social distancing measures.
Vote By Mail Reminder
Burgum reminded citizens that all voting for the June 9 primary will be vote-by-mail only, with no physical polling places on that date. Applications for voting by mail are being sent to residents in each county. If you don’t receive yours by May 11, Burgum said, contact your county auditor. Assisted voter machines will be available for those who require it—contact the auditor’s office for more details about that.
