On November 5th Valley City Public School Superintendent Josh Johnson sent out an email to student's parents and guardians,
featured
COVID-19 Report: Barnes County Risk Level changed to Orange
Late this afternoon we learned that Barnes County will be moving to the North Dakota Department of Health "Orange" risk level due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our county. We continue to see very low positive numbers in our school population (students and staff); however, our students in quarantine have increased because of household contacts. We are not planning to make any changes with our educational plan because of this new risk level and will continue to closely monitor the situation along with City-County Health and our VC Health Team. Our District Emergency Response Team is scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning with our VC Health Team and will bring any necessary information/recommendations to the School Board at the regular meeting on Thursday, November 12th.
If you have any questions regarding this information, please feel free to contact me via email and/or phone at 701.845.0483.
Thank you,
Josh Johnson, Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
Recommended for you
Latest News
- City Commission Approves Implementation of Mask Mandate
- VCHS Hi-Liner Pantry Food Drive
- Have Yourself a Merry Little Neighborhood Christmas
- VCHS Volleyball Beats Fargo North
- COVID-19 Report: Barnes County Risk Level changed to Orange
- Ladies’ Day 2020 in Valley City, Nov. 6th & 7th
- Precast Walls Going Up at New Jail Site
- The presidential race Wednesday night narrows as Joe Biden gets closer to 270 electoral votes with a win in Michigan. But there are still many votes to be counted in other crucial swing states that were always likely to determine the outcome of this election. Biden 264 -- Trump 214
Most Popular
Articles
- 2020 North Dakota Governors Photo Contest Winners Announced
- The Settlement of Valley City – Prairie Post of 5 Names
- Unofficial 2020 General Election Results for Barnes County
- COVID-19 Report: Barnes County Risk Level changed to Orange
- City Commission Approves Implementation of Mask Mandate
- Updates From VCPS Superintendent Johnson
- Ladies’ Day 2020 in Valley City, Nov. 6th & 7th
- Precast Walls Going Up at New Jail Site
- Unofficial 2020 General Election Legislative Results
- Latest 2020 Election ND Results – Barnes County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7