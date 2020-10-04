LOCATION CHANGE! FREE COVID-19 TESTING:
Monday, October 5th from 4:00-5:00pm @ the North Dakota Winter Show.
.
The event is free and open to the public & first-come, first-served. No insurance is processed and there is no cost for the test.
.
Please attempt to pre-register at testreg.nd.gov before the event. If you have previously registered for a drive-thru event, you DO NOT need to complete it again
