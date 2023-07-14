By TR Stass
July 6th started out a day, like any other. Susan Wilson, her sister Ruth and cousin John, were working together in sorting through some family treasures. The cousins came across a lamp that they remember hearing stories about its deeply bound family ties to their great-great-grandmother. John, owner of the lamp, wanting to share this beautiful treasure, decided to donate the piece into the trusting hands of the Barnes County Museum and curator Wes Anderson.
What they didn’t know, is the surprise that was waiting for them, just inside the museum.
As the cousins explained the story of the lamp to Wes, he shared with them that there was another in the museum similar to it and invited them to ‘come in and have a look around.’
During their visit, Susan stepped forward and glanced into the parlor room. She was met face to face with a photo of her great-great grandmother Ellen. The picture positioned directly above the similar lamp that Wes had mentioned.
Susan says, “The hairs on my arms and neck stood straight up and a shiver went down my spine as I found myself starring directly into the eyes of our great-great-grandmother, Ellen. She says with excitement, “I tell you, Ellen was calling to us to walk around the museum, while we waited for Wes that day. It was such an out of body experience seeing her picture hanging on that wall.” Susan shares with the Times-Record that Ellen’s daughter-in-law left Valley City for Seattle in 1944 and they assume that she left the picture with the museum at that time.
Eline Ellen Simonson Aanderud was born on October 17, 1832, in Veldre, Hedmark, Norway, to Maria Halsteensdr, age 29, and Simen Gjermundsen, age 32. She married Johan Ingmundson in LaCrosse, Wisconsin on February 27, 1856. Johan was a farmer and the young couple had three children by 1860. Johan volunteered with the 15th Wisconsin Infantry Regiment which was a volunteer infantry regiment that served in the Union Army during the American Civil War. It was popularly known as the Norwegian Regiment or the Scandinavian Regiment, due to its composition of mostly Norwegian, Swedish, and Danish immigrants. He died on December 30, 1862, when he was 30 years old in the Battle of Murfreesboro, when he stood to give orders to his men in an area of boulders and underbrush in which Confederate soldiers were hidden. He was the first of the Wisconsin 15th Regimental Officers to be killed in the Battle of Murfreesboro.
Ellen was a widow with three small children, Bertha, James, and Caroline, living on a farm in West Salem, Wisconsin. In 1870, she married Mikkel Mikkelson. She bore Elfie Jane in 1872 and Simon in 1874 and in 1880 the family moved to Valley City. Her brother, Gunerius Simonson, and his family also moved to Valley City.
In 1881 the Mikkelson’s purchased a farm nine miles southwest of Valley City in the Gray Green Township and in 1907 they moved into Valley City and resided at 216 8th Avenue.
John’s lamp, seen in the picture, was Ellen’s lamp originally, and she had passed it to her daughter, Caroline Ingmundson Molstad, who gave it to her daughter, Amy Molstad. Amy gave the lamp to her nephew, Hovey Molstad, John’s father. John has donated the lamp to the Valley City Museum to become part of the legacy of Barnes County, preserved for all to share.
John’s cousins, Ruth Henderson and Susan Wilson, (sisters) paying a visit to Valley City, never knew that their adventure would include a direct connection to their great-great-grandmother, Ellen Simonson Ingmundson Mikkelson. Wes Anderson said the picture has been in the museum for over 50 years and nobody knew the lady in the picture.
Mr. Molstad has also donated an antique chair - belonging to Ellen with the same provenance. The chair and lamp will join Ellen’s picture in the parlor room of the Barnes County Museum.
Who would have thought that a lamp would lead to all of this?
Just wait there is more as Paul Harvey would say… ‘Here’s the rest of the story...’
Thanks to Susan’s Ancestry.com research, John, Susan and Ruth, met cousins Mrs. Sharon Schaack and Mrs. Leanne Skretting. Both local Valley City natives and direct descendants of Ellen’s brother, Gunerius Simonson.
The family shares that this lamp, and a little ‘higher power’ perhaps, was a direct opportunity to open a new door of family and friends for generations to come. The trio says they couldn’t be happier with the outcome and feel blessed to have shared in such a wonderful experience.
Stories, like these, seem unheard of and unlikely, but this reporter - who comes from a long line of Barnes County (Valley City) born descendants myself, knows the tightly knitted links that exist within our wonderful little community.
Be sure to stop the Barnes County Museum and see what you have been missing. Maybe there is a treasure waiting for you to find as well. The museum is located at 315 Central Avenue North in Valley City. Open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information or group tours call 701-845-0966.
