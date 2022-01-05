Hoping to offset safety and maintenance issues with the Little Dam, a low-head dam in the Valley City area, a motion was passed unanimously by the Barnes County Commission (with one member absent) to allocate $340,000 to the Little Dam Repurposing Project – with one caveat.
“I would make a motion that the county contributes $340,000 out of our (American Rescue Plan Act) fund allocation to the Little Dam project with the stipulation that a memorandum of understanding come into fruition between the city and the county for the city to take over the dam upon completion,” County Commissioner Cindy Schwehr said.
Her motion was seconded by Bill Carlblom, and passed by all other present commissioners. Commissioner Pete Paulson was not in attendance.
Gwen Crawford, Valley City administrator, was also present at the meeting, and while she couldn’t make any unilateral decisions of support, she did say she would recommend the city commission agree to the stipulation. The matter would be added to a future city commission agenda.
“I can’t say that they’d do this for sure, but the way I’d look at this is if this was taken care of ... afterwards the city would take on the responsibility of maintenance,” Crawford said. “I can’t say that, because I’m not a commissioner, but that would be the way I’d look at it.”
