At the most recent meeting of the Barnes County Public Health Board, concern was expressed by County Commissioner Cindy Schwehr about the conditions within the Barnes County Correctional Facility regarding mental health services for patients.
Likening the problem to a “stone wall” preventing mental health services from getting to the jail, Schwehr said that the manpower shortage has left nobody to tend to the mental health needs of inmates therein.
“We have a guy … he actually was able to break an ‘unbreakable’ window,” Schwehr said. “He just goes in circles in his cell. It’s just unbelievable watching what goes on up there. State wouldn’t help us … nobody would help. Doug Burgum (said) ‘mental health! Mental health!’ well we need mental health everywhere, but if these people are going out someday, they need it right away. It’s a bad deal. It’s not a dead issue, but it’s just -- there’s no people! There’s no mental health providers out there.”
