On Thursday, June 3rd, 2021, the Barnes County Commissioners issued a proclamation declaring a Burn Ban for Barnes County. The Commissioners stated that the abnormally dry conditions—especially with the forecasted weather temperatures (95-100 degrees)—create conditions in which the "impact of fires could threaten the health, well-being and safety of citizens" and "the cost of response and the inordinate equipment wear may be far in excess of available county resources." Therefore, they resolved that a Burn Ban will remain in place from June 3rd through June 10th, at which time it will be reviewed.
"This burn ban prohibits the burning of leaves, grass clippings, garbage/pits, construction debris, fallen trees, crop residue or hay land, bonfires and sloughs. Residents can use their grills and fire pits so long as there is an adult present and monitoring them and the adult ensures the fire pit and grill are completely extinguished when done using them. Campfires are allowed as long as the campfire is in a fire ring or designated campfire area and monitored at all times."
"Any individual who willfully violates this burn ban is guilty of a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to thirty (30) days in jail and a $1,500 fine per incident, as well as the cost for fire suppression."
The Fire Danger Rating is available at the following website: